Minister Aslam Iqbal Reviews Progress On Low-cost Housing Schemes Under NPHP

Published August 12, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineer Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting here at Housing Department on Friday to review progress on the low-cost housing schemes under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP).

He was briefed by heads of development authorities about the progress on various low-cost housing schemes.

They informed the minister that 35,000 apartments would be built on an area of 8,000 kanals of land in the LDA City, adding that in case of availability of funds on time, 4,000 apartments would be completed in six months.

They said that work was underway on low-cost housing schemes in Renala Khurd, Lodhran, Layyah and Bhakkar.

Expressing concern over the lethargy in low-cost housing schemes, the provincial minister said that delay in the welfare schemes of common man would not be tolerated under any circumstances, adding that low-cost housing schemes should be completed rapidly by working day and night.

He said that a special cell would be set up to attract overseas Pakistanis to invest in the housing sector, adding that this cell would provide support to overseas Pakistanis for investment in the housing sector.

The provincial minister said that it was regrettable to leave the housing scheme unattended after launching, LDA should create a mechanism for the maintenance of its housing schemes and also improve its image in the public.

He said that the maintenance plan of housing societies should be made and adopted in LDA city and the private sector should also be included in low-cost housing schemes. The provincial minister said that priority should be given to low-cost housing schemes in divisional headquarters.

He said that Naya Pakistan housing programme was our priority and it has to be carried forward rapidly.

The provincial minister directed to form a committee to gear up the pace of work on low-cost housing schemes. "This committee will prepare a comprehensive plan in this regard and submit it soon", he added.

Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed, Special Secretary Housing, Lahore Development Authority Director General and concerned officers attended the meeting.

