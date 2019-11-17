Minister assesses performance of Taskforce on Price Control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Sunday chaired a meeting to review performance of the Taskforce on Price Control.

The meeting reviewed in detail prices of essential items; steps being taken for checking artificial price-hike and performance of price control magistrates.

Provincial industries and trade department's secretary, secretaries of departments concerned and other high official participated in the meeting, while commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

Aslam Iqbal said earning due profit was just right while making undue profit was dacoity on rights of the masses. Profiteers would never be allowed to snatch rights of consumers and the PTI government would go to every limit to secure the common man's rights.

The minister expressed his indignation over selling of essential items beyond fixed prices and directed that administration of DG Khan to improve the prevailing situation forthwith.

He said prices of different brands of Ghee had been fixed between Rs 140 to Rs 180 per kilogram after consultations with Ghee manufacturers and strict action would be taken against violators.

Special attention should also be paid towards prices of vegetables, including tomatoes, potatoes and onions, besides ensuring strict monitoring of prices of other essential edibles, quality and its provision in 32 model bazaars across the province, he directed.

A report was also presented in the meeting about the steps taken by price control magistrates on November 15. According to the report, raids were conducted on 9,213 shops across the province and 1,855 violations pertaining to profiteering also surfaced. A total 273 cases were registered in which 158 people were arrested and fine was also imposed.