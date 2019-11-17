UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Assesses Performance Of Taskforce On Price Control

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Minister assesses performance of Taskforce on Price Control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Sunday chaired a meeting to review performance of the Taskforce on Price Control.

The meeting reviewed in detail prices of essential items; steps being taken for checking artificial price-hike and performance of price control magistrates.

Provincial industries and trade department's secretary, secretaries of departments concerned and other high official participated in the meeting, while commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

Aslam Iqbal said earning due profit was just right while making undue profit was dacoity on rights of the masses. Profiteers would never be allowed to snatch rights of consumers and the PTI government would go to every limit to secure the common man's rights.

The minister expressed his indignation over selling of essential items beyond fixed prices and directed that administration of DG Khan to improve the prevailing situation forthwith.

He said prices of different brands of Ghee had been fixed between Rs 140 to Rs 180 per kilogram after consultations with Ghee manufacturers and strict action would be taken against violators.

Special attention should also be paid towards prices of vegetables, including tomatoes, potatoes and onions, besides ensuring strict monitoring of prices of other essential edibles, quality and its provision in 32 model bazaars across the province, he directed.

A report was also presented in the meeting about the steps taken by price control magistrates on November 15. According to the report, raids were conducted on 9,213 shops across the province and 1,855 violations pertaining to profiteering also surfaced. A total 273 cases were registered in which 158 people were arrested and fine was also imposed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Fine Man Price November Sunday Government

Recent Stories

AMMROC unveils state-of-the-art MRO Facility

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bangladesh PM explore prospects ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi hosts conference on combatting crime and ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Dubai Airshow 2019

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders of aviation ind ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Accelerators to pick new cohort of in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.