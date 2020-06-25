Minister assured action against culprits of manhandling Tekhal resident

Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan Wednesday informed the house that action would be taken against those involved in committing brutalities against a resident of Tehkal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan Wednesday informed the house that action would be taken against those involved in committing brutalities against a resident of Tehkal.

He was responding to Nighat Orakzai of PPP who on a point of order diverted the attention of the house over thrashing and brutal manhandling of a man by police.

She demanded strict action those involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, KP assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan also offered fateha for the departed soul of the mother of MPA, Naseer Khan. The members prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members.