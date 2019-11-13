UrduPoint.com
Minister Assured Cooperation In Arrest Of Elements Involved In Tank Killing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 06:48 PM

Minister assured cooperation in arrest of elements involved in Tank killing

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Hasham Inamullah Wednesday informed the opposition that a meeting of Tank and Lakki police would be convened to arrest the elements involved in killing of 14 innocent persons in Amakhel area of Tank district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Hasham Inamullah Wednesday informed the opposition that a meeting of Tank and Lakki police would be convened to arrest the elements involved in killing of 14 innocent persons in Amakhel area of Tank district.

He was responding to the point of order of Mehmood Bhitani of Jamiat Uelma-e-Islam in provincial assembly. Bhitani lamented that no one was nabbed despite the fact that families of victims were given assurance about arrest of killers before Nov 5.

He said that reason behind the killing was not the difference between Marwat and Bhitani tribes, but it was callous incident whose perpetrators were known to everyone.

He threatened to launch a protest if the killers were not arrested by Nov 20.

Hasham Inamullah said that a meeting of Lakki and Tank police would be called to coordinate and arrest the culprits. He said that gang of killers roam between Lakki and Tank districts and involved in many anti-social activities including extortion, kidnap and killing. He also assured all the needed support to Mahmood Bhitani.

Earlier, Ayesha Bibi of PTI and Baseerat Khan of Balochistan Awami Party took oath in the assembly. The proceedings were chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

