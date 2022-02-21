Minister assures all facilities for working women at hostels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development, Anwer Zaib Khan Monday assured that all facilities would be provided to females at working women hostels.

Presiding over a meeting here to review facilities at Working Women Hostel Hayatabad here, he said the government was taking pragmatic steps to empowerthe working women and provide them all facilities on priority basis.

The meeting was attended by MPA Ayesh Banu, Director Social Welfare Khalid Iqbal and relevant officials.