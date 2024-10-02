Minister Assures Bright Economic Future For Pakistan Under PML-N Leadership
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal reassured that the government is dedicated to addressing structural bottlenecks, leveraging reforms in education, healthcare, and development projects to catalyze Pakistan's transition into a robust, export-driven economy.
Minister talking to the ptv news channel expressed confidence in the party's ability to secure a brighter economic future for Pakistan.
Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to steer Pakistan out of its economic challenges, pledging to implement transformative structural reforms and provide vital facilities to empower the nation's citizens, thereby fostering a resilient, diversified, and inclusive economy that drives growth, stability and improved living standards for all.
The minister emphasized the need for accessible, high-quality education and vocational training, enabling the youth to develop into a highly skilled workforce.
Minister Ahsan Iqbal also appealed to the nation to unite in supporting the government's economic agenda through timely tax payments.
"Collective wisdom and collaborative effort are key to unlocking Pakistan's true potential for progress," he added.
He further said instead of criticizing each other, let us converge on our targets.
Responding to a question, he said by focusing on the welfare of the common man, political parties can restore public trust and demonstrate their commitment to democratic values.
