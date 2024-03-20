Minister assures cooperation to fire affected businessmen of Time Center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Wednesday visited Time Centre Saddar Peshawar and assured cooperation of government to fire affected businessmen.

During visit, Member Cantonment board, Muhammad Usaid Sethi informed minister about losses of shopkeepers of time center in fire eruption.

He also apprised minister about rehabilitation work and situation of business in fire affected time center.

Minster listened to the problems of shopkeepers and said that government shares their grief in this time of distress. He also assured cooperation of government to businessmen and in the ongoing rehabilitation work.

APP/mds