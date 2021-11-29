Minister assures early payment of compensation to tribal affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal Wazir, on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday paid visit to district Tank and heard the issues of Wazir and Mehsud tribes of North and South Waziristan.

During the meeting he said compensation was being paid to affectees of military operation against militants and terrorists in Waziristan and those who could not register during the previous survey would be enlisted in another survey to be arranged soon.

The minister assured that he would convey the grievance of affectees to the chief minister and would ensure payment of compensation to them.

He said provision of quality health and education services were top priority of the government and all the available resources were being utilized for the purpose.