UrduPoint.com

Minister Assures Government's Support In Prison Reforms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Minister assures government's support in prison reforms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Housing and Prisons, Shafiullah Khan has directed the authorities concerned to ensure cleanliness in prisons of the province including in newly merged districts.

He said the provision of basic facilities of life to the inmates must be ensured, adding that legal action should be initiated against prison officials for showing negligence during duty hours.

He was presiding over a meeting of prisons' authority here on Wednesday wherein Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Khushal Khan, IG Prisons Saadat Hussain, and officers concerned were present.

At the meeting, the minister was briefed on the Prison Management Information System and told that under this system a digitized system has been introduced in 14 prisons of 7 districts while work on adding other prisons in this system was underway.

The minister was told that work has been started to link seven prisons of the province with anti-terrorism courts through video link. The meeting also discussed the establishment of prisons in six newly merged districts.

The minister was further informed that short, mid, and long-term strategy was being formulated for bringing reforms in the prison sector. The meeting was briefed on the rules and regulations of the prisons and told that the inmates were being provided religious and skill education inside the prisons. The minister assured that the government would provide all possible assistance to the authorities for introducing reforms in prisons.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All Government Housing

Recent Stories

President receives UAE ambassadors participating i ..

President receives UAE ambassadors participating in annual forum

7 minutes ago
 “Cannot wait to be back,” Erin Holland excited ..

“Cannot wait to be back,” Erin Holland excited to return to Pakistan for HBL ..

8 minutes ago
 Andy Flower previews HBL PSL 8 for Multan Sultans

Andy Flower previews HBL PSL 8 for Multan Sultans

27 minutes ago
 PM forms committee to make Special Technology Zone ..

PM forms committee to make Special Technology Zones Authority functional

2 hours ago
 Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supp ..

Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supportive initiatives for busines ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian ..

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian aid to his country

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.