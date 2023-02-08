(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Housing and Prisons, Shafiullah Khan has directed the authorities concerned to ensure cleanliness in prisons of the province including in newly merged districts.

He said the provision of basic facilities of life to the inmates must be ensured, adding that legal action should be initiated against prison officials for showing negligence during duty hours.

He was presiding over a meeting of prisons' authority here on Wednesday wherein Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Khushal Khan, IG Prisons Saadat Hussain, and officers concerned were present.

At the meeting, the minister was briefed on the Prison Management Information System and told that under this system a digitized system has been introduced in 14 prisons of 7 districts while work on adding other prisons in this system was underway.

The minister was told that work has been started to link seven prisons of the province with anti-terrorism courts through video link. The meeting also discussed the establishment of prisons in six newly merged districts.

The minister was further informed that short, mid, and long-term strategy was being formulated for bringing reforms in the prison sector. The meeting was briefed on the rules and regulations of the prisons and told that the inmates were being provided religious and skill education inside the prisons. The minister assured that the government would provide all possible assistance to the authorities for introducing reforms in prisons.