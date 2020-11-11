Minister assures KP Govt support to foreign investors in housing sector

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday assured provincial government support and cooperation to foreign investors in housing sector.

Talking to a delegation of UK bases Overseas Pakistani Corporation Pvt. Ltd here at his office, he said the provincial government's policies are attracting many foreign investors and companies to invest in the province that would usher a new era of prosperity and development.

He said the new housing schemes in each district of the province would provide accommodation as well as employment to many people adding that 80,000 applications have been submitted by government employees for 100,000 houses schemes of the government which reflects the trust of the masses in the government and schemes.

During the meeting the delegation expressed their interest to invest in housing sectors and appreciated the government's initiative in housing sector.

The minister welcomed the delegation and informed the delegation about Haripur, Peshawar Dalazak and Kohat road projects.