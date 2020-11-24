UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Assures KPC For Alternative Land Of Disputed Plots At Hawkesbay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:40 PM

Minister assures KPC for alternative land of disputed plots at Hawkesbay

Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday assured Karachi Press Club office bearers that Sindh Government would give alternative land in the city against the disputed 210 plots of Media Town at Hawkesbay

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday assured Karachi Press Club office bearers that Sindh Government would give alternative land in the city against the disputed 210 plots of Media Town at Hawkesbay.

During his visit to KPC, the minister issued directives to Sindh Secretary Local Government Najam-ul-Hassain Shaikh to expedite development work at the plots allotted to KPC members by Malir Development Authority. Directors General of MDA and Lyari Development Authority also accompanied by the minister.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on this occasion, handed over a cheque of Rs 250 million to President KPC Imtiaz Faran Khan and General Secretary Arman Sabir as grant to the club from Sindh Government.

KPC officers thanked the Minister for the support to the club by Sindh Government and Pakistan Peoples Party leadership.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Visit Nasir Lyari Malir Pakistan Peoples Party Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Treatment facilities, ventilator available for COV ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits Complaint cell, listens publ ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Supreme Leader Says 'Overcoming' US Sanctio ..

2 minutes ago

2-day survival workshop to groom nature lovers for ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC Meeting on Ethiopia Canceled After Experts Un ..

7 minutes ago

Resolve grievances of oppressed; work for people' ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.