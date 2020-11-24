Minister assures KPC for alternative land of disputed plots at Hawkesbay

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday assured Karachi Press Club office bearers that Sindh Government would give alternative land in the city against the disputed 210 plots of Media Town at Hawkesbay.

During his visit to KPC, the minister issued directives to Sindh Secretary Local Government Najam-ul-Hassain Shaikh to expedite development work at the plots allotted to KPC members by Malir Development Authority. Directors General of MDA and Lyari Development Authority also accompanied by the minister.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on this occasion, handed over a cheque of Rs 250 million to President KPC Imtiaz Faran Khan and General Secretary Arman Sabir as grant to the club from Sindh Government.

KPC officers thanked the Minister for the support to the club by Sindh Government and Pakistan Peoples Party leadership.