Minister assures minorities of complete safety, rights' protection

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said the government is committed to providing full safety and security to minorities.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Lines here on Thursday, he said the Constitution of Pakistan fully protects rights of minorities and in this connection the Punjab government, under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, was also striving for full protection of minorities. He appreciated the performance of Punjab police who recovered a woman of Sikh community and her minor son from illegal detention safely. He also thanked the media for highlight the incident which helped immediate recovery of the detainees. The victims would be provided justice at all costs by taking the accused to the task in accordance with law, he added.

He said that the Punjab government had set its priorities for full protection of the minorities. Therefore, the people should forge unity among their all ranks to foil nefarious designs of anti Pakistan elements who were spreading negative propaganda of insecurity of minorities in the country for the ulterior motives, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil giving details said that Manmeet Kaur was a resident of Tehsil Mor Nankana Sahib. She was 40 and had a son and 4 daughters. She met accused Khurram Shehzad resident of Muhallah Suhail Abad Faisalabad six years ago in the house of her friend Saima in Nanakana Sahib and later she visited Faisalabad in December 2023 on the invitation of accused.

The woman sent her son with accused Khurram so that he could drop him in the house of her sister but the accused detained the minor boy in his own house and also called Manmeet Kaur in Faisalabad.

When the lady came to Faisalabad to save her son nine months ago, the accused Khurram Shehzad with the help of his brother Khizar Shehzad also detained her. They used to force the lady to develop illicit relations and during this period, the accused also raped the woman in addition to subjecting her and her son to severe torture.

Receiving information, a special police team under supervision of SSP Investigation Abdul Wahhab along with Incharge Gender Based Violence Unit ASP Zainab Khalid conducted a successful raid and recovered the woman and her son safely.

The police also arrested both accused Khurram Shehzad and Khizar Shehzad from the spot and locked them behind bars after registering a case under section 376, 344 and 382-A of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in D-Type Colony police station.

The recovered woman and her son were kept in the shelter room of Women Police Station under full safety and security while further investigation was under progress, he added.