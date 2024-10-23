Minister Assures MNA To Share Reason Behind Delay In CSS Examination 2023 Results
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power, Ali Pervaiz Malik, on Wednesday, assured the National Assembly that the Member of the National Assembly (MNA) will be informed about the reasons behind the delay in the results of the Special CSS Examination 2023.
Responding to a calling attention notice on the issue, the minister stated, "I will ask the Secretary and Director General of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to submit a response on this matter. The concerned member will be informed before the close of the day regarding the reasons for the delay and the measures being taken to resolve the issue."
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Open court, sports gala held for special persons under CM’s Awami Agenda55 seconds ago
-
Dengue outbreak, 115 new cases with 219 admitted in hospitals58 seconds ago
-
DC addresses people's concerns in an open court1 minute ago
-
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Constitutional amendme ..7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews construction work of flyover11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s textiles, leather industries to emerge stronger, resilient, more competitive: Commerce ..11 minutes ago
-
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident14 minutes ago
-
Food exporters delegation to visit Saudi Arabia20 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to tackling tax fraud: Ali Pervaiz21 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation to attend Paris Expo starting Nov 521 minutes ago
-
NA session rescheduled to October 2521 minutes ago
-
Speech contests held, UGI secures positions21 minutes ago