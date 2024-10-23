Minister assures MNA to share reason behind delay in CSS Examination 2023 results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power, Ali Pervaiz Malik, on Wednesday, assured the National Assembly that the Member of the National Assembly (MNA) will be informed about the reasons behind the delay in the results of the Special CSS Examination 2023.

Responding to a calling attention notice on the issue, the minister stated, "I will ask the Secretary and Director General of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to submit a response on this matter. The concerned member will be informed before the close of the day regarding the reasons for the delay and the measures being taken to resolve the issue."

APP/zah-sra