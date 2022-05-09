Minister assures NA to clear dues of PIMS' trainee doctors by June

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday assured the National Assembly that all arrears on account of stipend to trainee doctors inducted by Pakistan Institute of Media Sciences (PIMS) in January 2022 would be paid in the next month (June).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday assured the National Assembly that all arrears on account of stipend to trainee doctors inducted by Pakistan Institute of Media Sciences (PIMS) in January 2022 would be paid in the next month (June).

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by MNAs Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and Syed Mehmood Shah, he said "I assure the House that the stipends including all arrears of the trainee doctors will be cleared by June." The lawmakers had expressed grave concerns over non-payment of the stipend to Post Graduate Trainees (FCPS), who were facing financial difficulties for the last five months.

The minister informed the House that around 46 trainee doctors had the non-payment issue, out of which stipend to 45 would be paid next month as one trainee did not fulfill the requirement.