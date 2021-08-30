KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani on Monday met the parents of Priya Kumari, a 7-year-old girl, who went missing on 10th Muharam ul Haram and assured them of her (Priya's) early recovery.

The minister visited Sangharar near Sukkur and met her parents, said a press release here.

He was accompanied by SSP Sukkur Irfan Samoon, DSP Huzoor Bakhsh Solangi and others.

The Minister also met brothers of innocent Priya Kumari and assured the victim's family that Priya would recover soon adding that SSP Sukkur had been tasked to supervise the case himself.

He further said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given special instructions to Sindh government to ensure the protection of the minority community.