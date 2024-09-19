Open Menu

Minister Assures Prompt Solution To Problems Of Hospital’s House Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Minister assures prompt solution to problems of hospital’s House Officers

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate on Thursday assured the House Officers of District Headquarters Hospital Kohat that their problems will be solved on priority basis.

He gave this assurance while talking to the representative delegation of House Officers of District Headquarters Hospital Kohat led by the Chairman Insaf Doctors Forum Kohat Dr. Nizam Ali at his residence.

Other members of the delegation included President Insaf Doctors Forum Kohat Dr. Hamza Shehzad and Secretary General Insaf Doctors Forum Dr. Haris Waheed.

Members of the delegation had a detailed discussion with the provincial minister about the problems of House Officers.

The law minister took personal interest in solving the problems of House Officers and called in the MS DHQ Hospital Kohat Dr.

Tahir Ali Shah and on the spot held a special meeting with him in this regard in presence of the delegation and discussed the issues of House Officers in detail.

On this occasion, Aftab Alam also contacted the high-ups of the Finance Department to solve the problems of the House Officers of the DHQ Hospital as soon as possible. The finance department informed the minister that the work on redressal of the problems of the House Officers is in progress and very soon most of their problems will be solved on a permanent basis.

Members of the delegation thanked the minister for taking personal interest in resolving their problems.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Kohat Progress Aftab Alam Afridi

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

4 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

4 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

22 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

22 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan