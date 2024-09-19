Minister assures prompt solution to problems of hospital’s House Officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate on Thursday assured the House Officers of District Headquarters Hospital Kohat that their problems will be solved on priority basis.

He gave this assurance while talking to the representative delegation of House Officers of District Headquarters Hospital Kohat led by the Chairman Insaf Doctors Forum Kohat Dr. Nizam Ali at his residence.

Other members of the delegation included President Insaf Doctors Forum Kohat Dr. Hamza Shehzad and Secretary General Insaf Doctors Forum Dr. Haris Waheed.

Members of the delegation had a detailed discussion with the provincial minister about the problems of House Officers.

The law minister took personal interest in solving the problems of House Officers and called in the MS DHQ Hospital Kohat Dr.

Tahir Ali Shah and on the spot held a special meeting with him in this regard in presence of the delegation and discussed the issues of House Officers in detail.

On this occasion, Aftab Alam also contacted the high-ups of the Finance Department to solve the problems of the House Officers of the DHQ Hospital as soon as possible. The finance department informed the minister that the work on redressal of the problems of the House Officers is in progress and very soon most of their problems will be solved on a permanent basis.

Members of the delegation thanked the minister for taking personal interest in resolving their problems.

