Open Menu

Minister Assures Provision Of Essential Items In Snow Affected Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Minister assures provision of essential items in snow affected areas

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Minister for Information of the Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Maulana Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, has that despite the severe weather conditions in the Neelum Valley, the provision of essential items will be ensured at all costs.

The Neelum Highway has been reopened up to Taobat despite harsh weather and heavy snowfall. On the directives of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, a medical emergency response team will set up a medical camp in the snow-affected area of Halmat in Neelum Valley.

He told APP here on Friday that the supply of food, medicines, and all essential items in Neelum Valley will be ensured. He emphasized that the government was aware of the hardships faced by people living in hard-to-reach areas and will utilize all resources to alleviate their difficulties.

The minister further appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Army in providing facilities to the people of Neelum Valley and other areas, expressing gratitude for their support. He announced that medical camps would also be set up in Sharda, Phalwai, and other upper regions. Daily monitoring of medical facilities is being carried out in Neelum Valley.

He noted that Neelum Valley is among the top priorities of Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq. The people of Neelum Valley are grateful to the Prime Minister for the provision of funds and other initiatives aimed at the development of the region.

Recent Stories

MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Progr ..

MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme

1 second ago
 Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from F ..

Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 1

10 seconds ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets UNDP Administrator in D ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets UNDP Administrator in Davos

22 seconds ago
 UAE highlights its approach to promoting sustainab ..

UAE highlights its approach to promoting sustainability in tourism at Davos

42 seconds ago
 RAKEZ, RAK DED collaborate to boost business servi ..

RAKEZ, RAK DED collaborate to boost business services in emirate

54 seconds ago
 EIF celebrates graduation of 1,103 nationals in 'E ..

EIF celebrates graduation of 1,103 nationals in 'Ethraa' programme

1 minute ago
Al Gergawi meets Foreign Minister of Syrian Transi ..

Al Gergawi meets Foreign Minister of Syrian Transitional Government in Davos

2 minutes ago
 25 countries unite in fight against plastic pollut ..

25 countries unite in fight against plastic pollution at Davos

2 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri stresses UAE's commitment to coope ..

Mariam Almheiri stresses UAE's commitment to cooperation for sustainable food sy ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE reinforces commitment to global education

UAE reinforces commitment to global education

2 minutes ago
 PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meetin ..

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker

4 hours ago
 Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan