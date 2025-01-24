Minister Assures Provision Of Essential Items In Snow Affected Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Minister for Information of the Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Maulana Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, has that despite the severe weather conditions in the Neelum Valley, the provision of essential items will be ensured at all costs.
The Neelum Highway has been reopened up to Taobat despite harsh weather and heavy snowfall. On the directives of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, a medical emergency response team will set up a medical camp in the snow-affected area of Halmat in Neelum Valley.
He told APP here on Friday that the supply of food, medicines, and all essential items in Neelum Valley will be ensured. He emphasized that the government was aware of the hardships faced by people living in hard-to-reach areas and will utilize all resources to alleviate their difficulties.
The minister further appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Army in providing facilities to the people of Neelum Valley and other areas, expressing gratitude for their support. He announced that medical camps would also be set up in Sharda, Phalwai, and other upper regions. Daily monitoring of medical facilities is being carried out in Neelum Valley.
He noted that Neelum Valley is among the top priorities of Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq. The people of Neelum Valley are grateful to the Prime Minister for the provision of funds and other initiatives aimed at the development of the region.
Recent Stories
MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme
Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 1
Latifa bint Mohammed meets UNDP Administrator in Davos
UAE highlights its approach to promoting sustainability in tourism at Davos
RAKEZ, RAK DED collaborate to boost business services in emirate
EIF celebrates graduation of 1,103 nationals in 'Ethraa' programme
Al Gergawi meets Foreign Minister of Syrian Transitional Government in Davos
25 countries unite in fight against plastic pollution at Davos
Mariam Almheiri stresses UAE's commitment to cooperation for sustainable food sy ..
UAE reinforces commitment to global education
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister assures provision of essential items in snow affected areas1 minute ago
-
Woman among 2 killed in road mishap2 minutes ago
-
Minister wants consultations with legislators, stakeholders on new projects2 minutes ago
-
PBM committed to uplifting provinces through poverty alleviation: MD2 minutes ago
-
Provision of awareness to officers on modern techniques vital for decision-making:Dr. Hidayatullah12 minutes ago
-
Community, religious leaders urged to address polio vaccination concerns12 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt imposes fines over Rs 1.3 mln for vehicle violation in week22 minutes ago
-
Food authority discards over 20000 litres expired cold drinks in DIKhan22 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 82 properties in city22 minutes ago
-
UN Women Pakistan delegation visits PSCA headquarters22 minutes ago
-
Climate Ministry, ICESCO to host girls' green education conference soon32 minutes ago
-
ICT admin inspects security guard licenses at private companies, banks32 minutes ago