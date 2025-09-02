Minister assures relief for flood-hit people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minerals, Sher Ali Gorchani on Tuesday said that more than 22 relief camps had been set up across Muzaffargarh to support flood affected people.

Talking to media at Sunki flood embankment, he said the Punjab government was providing every possible relief to flood-hit areas. He added that the administration had the right to relocate residents from vulnerable areas where the threat of flooding remained severe.

The minister highlighted that three meals a day, seasonal clothing, and other essential facilities -- including fodder for cattle, were being ensured in flood-affected areas.

Comparing the situation with low-lying areas of southern Punjab, he noted that greater pressure of floodwater was witnessed in the upper belt of the province.

Citing information from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), he said that Muzaffargarh district was currently facing water flows between 600,000 to 650,000 cusecs.

He expressed hope that the district would remain largely safe from the natural calamity.

He highlighted that the Chief Minister of Punjab was personally monitoring the flood situation across the province,assured that the entire provincial government was fully mobilized to support citizens during this critical period.

Earlier, the minister reviewed Sunki embankment, Doaba embankment, and Rangpur embankment.