Minister assures resolution of prosecutors' problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :KP Minister for food, Science & Information Technology, Atif Khan has assured the resolution of the problems of Prosecution Officers in the province.

He gave this assurance during a meeting with the office bearers of KP Prosecution Officers' Welfare Association, which called on him in Mardan on Thursday and briefed him regarding problems being faced by prosecutors in the province.

Those present on the occasion included president, Prosecution Officers' Welfare Association, Zafar Abbas Mirza, Vice President Mohammad Khalid, general secretary Sangeen Shah, Zulfikar Ali, Asif Zeb, Khalid Hussain, Syeda Alvina Shah and Zohaib Ahmad Sher.

During meeting, the office bearers of Prosecution Officers' Welfare Association, Zafar Abbas Mirza pinpointed the lack of the office of Prosecutor General.

He also demanded allowances and other vehicles for prosecutors like other stakeholders of the criminal justice system.

The provincial minister listened to their problems with keen interest and assured resolution.