Minister assures steps for welfare of prisoners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons, Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz, on Wednesday, assured the Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners (CWP) of the maximum possible support for the welfare of inmates in the prisons.

He was talking to a 5-member delegation of CWP led by Barrister Haya Zahid, who called on him. Sindh Home Secretary Syed Aijaz Ali Shah was also present in the meeting, according to a statement issued here.

The minister was briefed that the CWP has been working for the last many years in the field of legal aid, legal empowerment, welfare and rehabilitation as well as research and policy work while it also provides legal representation to first-time under-trial prisoners, who were poor and needy and were implicated in petty offences.

The minister was informed that 2,838 prisoners were interviewed and provided with 'legal advice' by qualified lawyers in the previous two years by CWP and 2,690 vakalatnamas (power of attorneys) were signed and filed in courts while 2235 cases were disposed of with certified judicial orders.

The committee successfully pleaded 1,349 applications for bail and also assisted 41 prisoners in the submission of fines and surety.

The committee also discussed with the home minister the financial issues being faced by CWP and requested support. On which the minister issued necessary directives to the home secretary.

Brig. (retd) Haris Nawaz appreciated the endeavours of the committee and hoped that the committee and home department would work jointly for the welfare of the prisoners.