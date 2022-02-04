UrduPoint.com

Minister Assures Support To Kashmiris In Struggle To Get Right Of Self Determination

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Minister assures support to Kashmiris in struggle to get right of self determination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Friday said that sacrifices of Kashmiris for right of self determination would pave way for their freedom from Indian occupation.

In a message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that the people of Pakistan would continue their unwavering support to Kashmiris to get right of self-determination.

He said that Pakistani people have always raised their voice for the rights of Kashmiris and would continue supporting them in future. He said that purpose of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day is to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and to support them in this hour of need.

Under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the issue of Kashmir was highlighted at every international forum in the best possible way and world has been made aware of the situation and ongoing brutalities against innocent people in Kashmir, he said.

