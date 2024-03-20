Minister Assures Targeted Steps To Resolve Issues Of Universities
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi has said that result-oriented steps would be taken to address problems confronted by universities.
He was talking to a delegation of the Teaching Staff Association in the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.
The delegation apprised the minister about the problems of universities urging him to take steps for resolving the issues.
The delegation also suggested joint efforts of government and teachers to solve complicated matters.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister appreciated the suggestion of the teachers association and assured cooperation to delegation.
He said that practical steps would be taken after due consideration to evolve permanent solutions to these problems.
