Minister assures to address concerns of KCCI on priority

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Thursday assured to address the concerns of Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) on priority.

During a meeting with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori the minister said he would visit Karachi at the end of this week and meet the business community and representative of KCCI to resolve their issues.

The minister also shared the federal government's initiatives and plans for controlling power theft and improving recoveries.

Muhammad Ali underscored the need to further harness the potential of indigenous resources including renewable energy and Thar coal.

During the meeting, the Governor Sindh presented the concerns of Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) particularly on energy issues.

Kamran Tessori expressed his sincere appreciation for the federal government's commitment to launch a massive crackdown against electricity theft.