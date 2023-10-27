Minister assures to address concerns of legal community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Law and Human Rights, Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of the legal community as a top priority.

He said this during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of the District Bar Association in Upper Dir.

He emphasized the importance of resolving any misunderstandings between the bar and judiciary and stressed the need to acknowledge the pivotal role that lawyers play in upholding the rule of law and delivering justice.

He assured the newly elected cabinet that the government is not oblivious to their issues and actively working to resolve them.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet would make efforts to address the concerns of the legal community.