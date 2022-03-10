Minister assures to complete ongoing projects of Haripur on priority basis

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub on Thursday chaired a review meeting of Communication and Works Department (C&W) and said that ongoing projects in Haripur would be completed on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub on Thursday chaired a review meeting of Communication and Works Department (C&W) and said that ongoing projects in Haripur would be completed on priority basis.

He said that steps have been taken to complete developmental projects of Haripur at the earliest.

He said that completion of these projects would change the outlook of Haripur besides raising life standard of people.

He said that construction and rehabilitation of roads would facilitate people and improve infrastructure of the area.

On the occasion, Executive Engineer C&W Haripur, Tahira Begum briefed the minister about problems and progress on developmental projects.

The minister also met with various delegations of area people and listened to their problems and issues.