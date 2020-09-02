UrduPoint.com
Minister Assures To Resolve All Issues Of KP Prosecutors

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:58 PM

The oath-taking ceremony of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prosecution Officers Welfare Association was held in the premises of the Provincial Assembly building here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The oath-taking ceremony of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prosecution Officers Welfare Association was held in the premises of the Provincial Assembly building here on Wednesday.

Provincial Law Minister Sultan Mehmood who was the chief guest, administered oath to the newly elected office-bearers of Prosecution Officers Welfare Association.

President of Prosecution Officers Welfare Association, Shehzad Iqbal Vice President Yousuf Jamal Press Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Secretary Finance Minhaj took the oath.

Addressing the the ceremony, the Law Minister said that the provincial government would solve all the problems of the prosecutors, including housing issue, awarding Grade 20 post to prosecutors and other issues.

