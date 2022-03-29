Minister assures to resolve problems of young nurses

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday said that all the issues of nurses would be resolved phase wise after approval and implementation of service structure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday said that all the issues of nurses would be resolved phase wise after approval and implementation of service structure.

He was talking to a delegation of Young Nurses Association here at his officer here.

The delegation discussed with the minister matters relating to promotion and future of Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI) nurses, posts of civil servants in MTI, nursing management and education system, internship slots and problems in nursing colleges.

The minister said that nursing and para medical staff was performing duties like medical staff of health department and addressing their concerns relating to service structure was indispensable.

He said that reforms in medical education and affiliated institutions was need of the hour for capacity building and professional development of staff.