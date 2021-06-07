Minister assures to take up issues of tribal teachers with CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad Wazir Monday said the present government was taking pragmatic measures to resolve the issues being faced by the people and spend billions of rupees on construction of schools and basic facilities in the merged districts.

Talking to a delegation of All Tribal Teachers Association who called on him here at his office, he said the problems and demands of the delegation would be resolved, adding that he would personally brief the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on the issues facing the Tribal Teachers Association.

The delegation of Tribal Teachers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Abid-ur-Rehman Afridi briefed the provincial minister about the Association and the problems being faced by them.