Minister Assures Upgradation Of Grade 1-16 Employees

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 04:54 PM

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday assured the delegation of Mazdoor Ittehad of Pakistan Railways to address their demands including upgradation of Grade 1-16 employees shortly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday assured the delegation of Mazdoor Ittehad of Pakistan Railways to address their demands including upgradation of Grade 1-16 employees shortly.

During a meeting with Pakistan Railways' Mazdoor Ittehad consisting of eight Labour Unions here, the delegation apprised the Federal minister of their demands, said a press release.

The minister accepted the genuine demands of the delegation and assured to take steps for resolving their grievances.

Later, the Labour Unions of Pakistan Railways call off strike which was scheduled on August 5.

Pakistan Railways had approved the increase of 25 percent in the technical allowance of employees working under scale 4-16.

