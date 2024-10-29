Minister Attends 25th COTHM Convocation
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) COTHM (Global UK) organised its annual 25th convocation on Tuesday at Golden Pearl Hall, Faletti’s Hotel, in which Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora participated as the chief guest.
A large number of students of various programmes, including hospitality, culinary arts, baking & patisserie and travel & tourism management were awarded appreciation certificates and medals.
In his address, Ramesh Singh Arora congratulated all graduating students, emphasising that their achievements are a result of their hard work, prayers of their parents, and the blessings of Allah.
He lauded the role of COTHM in leading the youth towards economic empowerment through meaningful education and training. He said that COTHM does not just prepare graduates equipped with market-driven skills but also produces graduates who are able to discover their own identity and serve the hospitality, travel and tourism industry in true sense of the word.
He remarked that COTHM graduates are equipped with market-driven skills and are prepared to make significant contributions to the hospitality, travel, and tourism industry.
Addressing the audience, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) COTHM Pakistan & Dubai Ahmad Shafiq highlighted the milestone in the institution's history and the beginning of a new journey. He expressed confidence that the graduates are among the best globally, equipped to assume leadership roles in the international hospitality, travel, and tourism industry. Shafiq emphasised the urgent need for an education system in Pakistan that combines modern education with practical skills and said that “Degree with Skills” is crucial for the nation's progress.
The convocation was attended by educationists, hospitality industry professionals, dignitaries, journalists, civil society notables, graduating students and their parents.
