LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid attending the 22nd annual International Hematology Conference as chief guest on Thursday said that hematology was of most important in medical world.

Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Dr Nisar, Dr Tahir Shamsi, Gen (R) Sohaib, Prof Mehmood Khursheed, Prof Mufti, Dr Hayee and other experts attended the conference.

Addressing the participants, Dr Yasmeen Rashid said Gen (R) Sohaib played a pivotal role in starting and success of Thalassemia programme in Punjab. It was very important to create an awareness among people regarding protection from any disease.

She said all school children of Punjab would be screened through CM school nutrition screening programme.

She said that FJMU was being made the best research center, adding that haematology wasof vital importance in the medical world.