Minister Attends Christmas Event In Jhelum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited Jhelum to join in the celebrations of Christmas. He participated in a Christmas event held at the Saint Teresa Hall, West Colony, where he cut a cake with members of the minority community.

In his address, the provincial minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, religious minority festivals are being celebrated with great enthusiasm. He mentioned that on October 30, for the first time, a Hindu festival was celebrated with the Chief Minister, and in December, the Chief Minister of Punjab will also launch the minority card.

Ramesh Singh Arora further highlighted that as part of the Chief Minister's laptop scheme, 2,000 laptops have been allocated for minority students to provide them with additional support in their educational endeavors.

He expressed his commitment to ensuring the protection of minority community properties, including gurdwaras, temples, and churches, which is a top priority of the government. He also assured that equal rights for all minority communities across the province are being ensured.

He emphasized that the government is working on the implementation of the minority quota in medical and engineering universities, which will provide more educational opportunities for minority students.

"We should share happiness with one another to promote social harmony and love." He assured that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the rights of the minority community and working towards their brighter future.

