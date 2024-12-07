Minister Attends Christmas Event In Jhelum
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited Jhelum to join in the celebrations of Christmas. He participated in a Christmas event held at the Saint Teresa Hall, West Colony, where he cut a cake with members of the minority community.
In his address, the provincial minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, religious minority festivals are being celebrated with great enthusiasm. He mentioned that on October 30, for the first time, a Hindu festival was celebrated with the Chief Minister, and in December, the Chief Minister of Punjab will also launch the minority card.
Ramesh Singh Arora further highlighted that as part of the Chief Minister's laptop scheme, 2,000 laptops have been allocated for minority students to provide them with additional support in their educational endeavors.
He expressed his commitment to ensuring the protection of minority community properties, including gurdwaras, temples, and churches, which is a top priority of the government. He also assured that equal rights for all minority communities across the province are being ensured.
He emphasized that the government is working on the implementation of the minority quota in medical and engineering universities, which will provide more educational opportunities for minority students.
"We should share happiness with one another to promote social harmony and love." He assured that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the rights of the minority community and working towards their brighter future.
Recent Stories
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Killer gets capital punishment2 minutes ago
-
Arora reviews minority card registration2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner visits Civil hospital, School at Kotri12 minutes ago
-
Six gamblers held12 minutes ago
-
Christmas is celebration of love, brotherhood, peace: Governor Kundi12 minutes ago
-
Five persons’ murder case: Evidence dispatched to PFSA12 minutes ago
-
FIEDMC chief assumes office12 minutes ago
-
DC orders fast recovery of govt dues12 minutes ago
-
Gas heater blast in Abbottabad School injures six students21 minutes ago
-
20 children injured in Ferozewala school bus accident22 minutes ago
-
Preventive measures stressed to save animals from diseases in winter22 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to eliminate beggary, drug addiction from society: Provincial Minister22 minutes ago