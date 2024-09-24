Minister Attends Conference On Birth Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora on Tuesday attended a special event organised in connection with Unity Week at the Iranian Cultural Centre Lahore.
Scholars from various schools of thought participated in the event.
During the event, a conference was held on the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The speakers elaborated on the life, teachings, and message of the Prophet (PBUH), focusing on unity and brotherhood.
The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore, Mehran Movahedfar, also attended the conference and shared his thoughts.
In his speech, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted the common belief in monotheism between islam and Sikhism, emphasizing that this shared principle brings followers of different religions closer. He stated that the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serves as an exemplary model, showing the special status and equal rights accorded to religious minorities in Islam.
Ramesh Singh also commended the role of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran in promoting peace in the region, noting that Iran has consistently been a messenger of peace and love, and Pakistan takes pride in this friendship.
He further added, "The people of Pakistan have always shown love and solidarity with the Palestinians, and I am grateful to the leadership of Iran for this. We are proud of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Iran, which reflects the brotherhood and cooperation between the people of both nations."
Ramesh Singh Arora emphasised the importance of promoting the message of Unity Week, stating that such events serve as a means of fostering better relations and mutual respect between different religions and sects.
