UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Attends 'Good Friday' Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

Minister attends 'Good Friday' ceremony

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that 'Good Friday' highlights the importance of promoting brotherhood and love among each other

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that 'Good Friday' highlights the importance of promoting brotherhood and love among each other.

He was attending the prayers ceremony, held in connection with 'Good Friday' at Roman Catholic Church, Lawrence Road, here.

During the ceremony, all precautionary measures with regard to coronavirus were adopted. A large number of Christian community members participated in the ceremony through video link from their homes.

The minister paid tribute to the Christian community for extending cooperation to the authorities for an effective implementation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said that no doubt 'Good Friday' and Easter were big events, but keeping in view the importance of human lives it was not reasonable to take any risk.

At the end of the ceremony, Archbishop Sebastian Shaw also offered 'dua' for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Progress Lawrence Church Christian All From Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister condoles death of Sindh CM's brothe ..

15 seconds ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore installs 20 motorc ..

17 seconds ago

PDMA dispatches safety equipments to five hospital ..

18 seconds ago

City Traffic Police Peshawar fined 1370 vehicles v ..

20 seconds ago

Portugal to extend state of emergency to May

22 seconds ago

Supremacy of constitution needs active role of eve ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.