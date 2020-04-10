Minister attends 'Good Friday' ceremony

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that 'Good Friday' highlights the importance of promoting brotherhood and love among each other

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that 'Good Friday' highlights the importance of promoting brotherhood and love among each other.

He was attending the prayers ceremony, held in connection with 'Good Friday' at Roman Catholic Church, Lawrence Road, here.

During the ceremony, all precautionary measures with regard to coronavirus were adopted. A large number of Christian community members participated in the ceremony through video link from their homes.

The minister paid tribute to the Christian community for extending cooperation to the authorities for an effective implementation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said that no doubt 'Good Friday' and Easter were big events, but keeping in view the importance of human lives it was not reasonable to take any risk.

At the end of the ceremony, Archbishop Sebastian Shaw also offered 'dua' for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.