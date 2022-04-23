Minister attends main procession of Youm-e-Ali (R.A)

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday participated in the procession of Youm-e-Ali (R.A) emerged from Nishtar Park here and also reviewed the security arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday participated in the procession of Youm-e-Ali (R.A) emerged from Nishtar Park here and also reviewed the security arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Shah said that on 21st Ramzan, the whole world is commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (R.

A) with devotion and respect in their own way.

He said that Karachi is the capital of Sindh and mourning Majalis and processions are also being held in Karachi to observe Youm-e-Ali (R.A).

He said that the Sindh government has made effective arrangements for the security of all the gatherings and processions on the day and a large number of police, rangers and law enforcement agencies are deployed for the security on the occasion.