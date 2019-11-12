Minister attends Milad ceremony

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik on Tuesday attended a Milad ceremony and paid glowing tribute to Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik on Tuesday attended a Milad ceremony and paid glowing tribute to Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Malik said Almighty Allah sent last Prophet (PBUH) as a blessing for the whole mankind, says an official release.

He said, the Prophet (PBUH) not only extended the message to others but also demonstrated through his acts.

He said the believers could only be successful in the life and hereafter by following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said the government was endeavouring to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of state of Madina in line with the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

Additional chief secretary for energy Syed Pervaiz Abbas, secretary energy Amir Jan and officials of energy department attended the Mehfil-e-Milad (PBUH).