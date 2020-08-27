Minister attends passing-out ceremony of 242 Emergency Medical Technicians

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Rescue-1122 has not only won the trust of people but also established a high standard of humanitarian service in the country.

He was addressing the passing-out ceremony of 242 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), held here at Emergency Services academy (ESA), here on Thursday.

The senior minster congratulated the passed-out rescuers, their families, and friends for becoming part of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES).

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer took oath from the passing-out rescuers and congratulated them on the successful completion of their professional training and becoming part of the service.

He said that Rescue Service had rescued over 8.4 million victims of emergencies since its inception in October 2004.

Earlier, the passing-out cadets demonstrated their professional skills of emergency management during mock exercises of the deep well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search and rescue, rescue from confined spaces & rescue from height.

Minister Aleem Khan, along with DG Rescue Punjab, gave away the best performing awards to the cadets of the course.