Minister attends photo competition on Quaid death anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that new generation is very talented but due to lack of guidance and training, its talent is not being used for development of the country.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a photo competition in connection with the death anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Jinnah, jointly organized by Unique Group of Institutions and Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Friday.

The minister regretted that even during the past 73 years of country's history, we failed to set the nation on the right path, and the main reason behind this failure was non-implementation of the policies given by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said: "We need to introduce our new generation to the sacrifices offered by the Pakistan Movement leaders for creation of the motherland."Addressing the ceremony, Unique Group of Institutions Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan said that organising the photo competition among students about the personality of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was not only to enhance creativity among young painters but also to introduce them to the services of Pakistan Movement leaders for the country.

The Unique Group teachers, students and parents of students participated in the event.