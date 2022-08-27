UrduPoint.com

Minister Attends Policemen Course Completion Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 07:39 PM

A ceremony in connection with completion of 37 lower class courses was held at Police Lines Sargodha on Saturday in which Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan participated as a special guest

Principal Police Training school SSP Jawaria Muhammad Jameel welcomed and briefed the provincial minister about the programme.

The minister distributed honorary shields among police personnel who performed well in the course.

Ansar Majeed congratulated 200 policemen over completion of the course and expressed his best wishes and said that whether it was the forces of Pakistan or other law-enforcement agencies, they were guarantors of the country's survival.

With the blood of their martyrs, the country and its inhabitants were living their lives in peace, he added.

He said, "We pay homage to all martyrs of Pakistan Army and Police."At the end of the ceremony, the provincial minister also planted a sapling at the Police Lines as part of the plantation campaign.

