Minister Attends Seminar On Early Child Marriage Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora attended a thought-provoking seminar at the Home Economics University on Wednesday.
The seminar, themed '16 Days of Activism 2024 and Early Child Marriage', aimed to address two urgent concerns that continue to impact society gender-based violence and the issue of early child marriages.
Speaking at the event, Minister Arora stressed the importance of empowering women and girls, stressing that education and awareness campaigns were essential in breaking the cycle of early marriage and violence. He stated, “As we observe the 16 Days of Activism, we must continue to raise our voices against child marriage, gender inequality, and violence in all forms. Together, we can ensure a brighter future for our girls and build a more inclusive and equal society.
"
The seminar featured a series of discussions and presentations from experts and activists who shed light on the global and local implications of early child marriage. The event also underscored the need for concerted efforts from government, non-governmental organizations, and the community to protect the rights of minors and prevent child marriages.
Minister Arora reiterated his commitment to strengthening policies and creating more platforms for dialogue, ensuring that the voices of minorities and marginalized communities are heard. He concluded his speech by calling on all stakeholders to work collectively towards the eradication of early child marriage and the promotion of gender equality
