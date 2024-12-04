Open Menu

Minister Attends Seminar On Early Child Marriage Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Minister attends seminar on early child marriage issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora attended a thought-provoking seminar at the Home Economics University on Wednesday.

The seminar, themed '16 Days of Activism 2024 and Early Child Marriage', aimed to address two urgent concerns that continue to impact society gender-based violence and the issue of early child marriages.

Speaking at the event, Minister Arora stressed the importance of empowering women and girls, stressing that education and awareness campaigns were essential in breaking the cycle of early marriage and violence. He stated, “As we observe the 16 Days of Activism, we must continue to raise our voices against child marriage, gender inequality, and violence in all forms. Together, we can ensure a brighter future for our girls and build a more inclusive and equal society.

"

The seminar featured a series of discussions and presentations from experts and activists who shed light on the global and local implications of early child marriage. The event also underscored the need for concerted efforts from government, non-governmental organizations, and the community to protect the rights of minors and prevent child marriages.

Minister Arora reiterated his commitment to strengthening policies and creating more platforms for dialogue, ensuring that the voices of minorities and marginalized communities are heard. He concluded his speech by calling on all stakeholders to work collectively towards the eradication of early child marriage and the promotion of gender equality

Related Topics

Education Punjab Marriage Women Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

1 hour ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

1 hour ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

4 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

5 hours ago
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

10 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

19 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

19 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan