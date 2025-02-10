- Home
Minister Attends Sikh Community Reception In New York, Highlights Minority Rights In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora attended a reception and dinner in New York organised for the Sikh community.
The event saw a significant presence of Indian Punjabi participants, who actively engaged in discussions on minority rights and religious freedom. In his address, Arora praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her initiatives to safeguard minority rights in Pakistan. He emphasised that under her leadership, several progressive measures are being implemented to promote the welfare and protection of minorities.
Extending an invitation to the Sikh community, Arora assured that Pakistan offers a safe and inclusive environment where all religious communities can freely practice their faith. He highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to preserving Sikh heritage and religious sites, urging Sikhs worldwide to visit historical gurdwaras in the country.
Members of the Sikh community present at the event expressed their appreciation for the efforts taken by the Pakistani government to protect minority rights. They also called for more such engagements to strengthen interfaith harmony and cultural ties.
