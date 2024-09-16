Minister Attends Swearing-in Of Daska Press Club
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafique participated in a swearing-in ceremony of the Press Club Daska and Electronic Media Association.
Press Club Daska Chairman Shakeel Akram Butt, General Secretary Rana Waseem Ashraf, Dr. Afzal Khan, Pervez Alam Butt, Adnan Nasir Mughal, Ghazanfar Mughal, Rana Muhammad Shabbir and President Electronic Media Association Daska, Imran Sharif, General Secretary Usman Haider, Muzaffar Chauhan , Naveed Sheikh, Malik Chand and Saleem Abbas Bukhari took the oath.
Minister Mian Zeeshan Rafique, addressing the ceremony, said that journalism and politics was interconnected. "Journalism is a sacred profession and journalists should keep the facts in mind while carrying out their professional affairs and should not allow the sanctity of the pen to be violated," he added.
He congratulated Press Club Daska and electronic media officials and asked them to make genuine journalists members of Press Club Daska by putting aside their personal likes and dislikes. He said that there is a storm of misbehaviour on social media and freedom of expression is being used negatively. He said that journalists must realize their responsibilities and play their role in stopping false propaganda against the country and put the facts in front of the people.
He said, "I do not believe in revenge and my agenda is not to oppose the opponents at all."
Mian Zeeshan Rafique said that the municipality had been instructed to remove encroachments in the city without discrimination.
