Minister Augustine condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing and shelling by the Indian forces on civilians at the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement issued on Saturday, he expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of four citizens and a Jawan and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed for early recovery of the injured citizens and jawans.

The provincial minister said that the firing on civilian population was a highly condemnable and cowardly act.

He added India was violating human rights and international laws by targeting the unarmed urban population.

Ejaz Alam said that India should not remain in any misconception as Pakistan's armed forces was fully capable to answer Indian Army aggression. He mentioned when the global community was busy in tackling the deadly virus, the Indian Army was engaged in targeting vulnerable population residing nearby the LoC.