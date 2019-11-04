Minister Augustine returns from US visit

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister Human Rights & Miniorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Monday returned home after a successful tour of the United States of America.

During his USA visit, he attended Human Rights Forum, 2019 which was also graced by former American president Jimmy Carter.

The United Nations Forum was the world's largest annual gathering on business and human rights with more than 2,000 participants.

He also visited the Catholic University of America and attended community meetings with Pakistani diaspora, interacted with catholic organizations, held meetings with civil society organizations at the United States Institute of Peace.

The provincial minister also met the regional director for Asia programs Manpreet Singh Anand, deputy director Raissa Tatad Hazell, executive director of The Network for Traditional and Religious Peacemakers Dr Mohammed Elsanousi, head of the office of International Religious Freedom at the Department of State Ambassador Sam Brownback, policy analyst commission on international religious freedom Dr Harrison Akins, Senior Advisor UN Fund for Population Activities Dr Azza Karim and UN Secretary-General in different meetings during the visit.

Ijaz Alam highlighted the positive image of Pakistan and also raised the core issue of Kashmir in his different meetings.

