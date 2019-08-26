UrduPoint.com
Minister Augustine Visits Cathedral Church To Promote Tourism

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:20 PM

Minister Augustine visits Cathedral church to promote tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Monday visited Cathedral Church of Pakistan here at The Mall to promote culture of tourism.

He visited different areas of church along with Bishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Bishop Irfan Jamil and Secretary Human Rights Tariq Mahmood and directed to representatives of human rights department to make a detailed note regarding promotion of tourism through churches.

Bishop Sebastian Francis Shaw welcomed the minister and gave a detailed briefing about the history of church, saying there were about 100 churches in Lahore, most of them were used enthusiastically for worship and other activities.

Many churches had schools, halls and other facilities attached to them, from where they could serve the wider community, he added.

Christian schools, colleges, universities and hospitals also often had chapels attached to them which were used for divine worship and for service to the community, he said.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would promote the culture of tourism through beautiful churches, having beautiful and old history. The Punjab government was taking all the steps in that regard and was also providing full protection to the worship places, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

