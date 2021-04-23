Minister Augustine visits Ramazan bazaars in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the Punjab government is adopting all-out measures for providing relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views during his visit to Ramazan bazaars in different areas of the city on Friday. He checked the quality and prices of fruits, vegetables and other grocery items. He also inspected the counters set up for cheap sugar and flour and checked the sale process. He said that transparent sale of subsidised items should be ensured and proper record of sale should be maintained.

The minister also checked the stalls of meat and poultry. He interacted with the consumers and asked them about the arrangements made at the Ramazan bazaars. The minister said that the Punjab government had given Rs 5.

5 billion special package to provide substantial relief to people during Ramazan. He said that elaborate arrangements had been made for ensuring provision of essential commodities on reduced prices during this holy month.

He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements of Ramazan bazaars and ordered for maintaining the best arrangements throughout the month.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool informed the minister that 19 Ramazan bazaars had been set up in the district and comprehensive mechanism was being followed for the supply of essential commodities, while fair price shops was also part of these bazaars.

Earlier, the Punjab minister met Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan at his office and discussed law and order situation, development programme and minorities issues.