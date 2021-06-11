Minister Auqaf congratulates PM on presenting people-friendly budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen for presenting the best budget of the country.

Commenting on the budget presented by the federal government in the National Assembly on Friday, he said historic budget 2021-22 would usher a new era of development and prosperity in the country due to a people-friendly, farmer-friendly and balanced budget.

He said that the government was introducing a mega development programme in the history of the country in the budget as the government had allocated billions of rupees for development and prosperity of the people of the country.

"The federal government has set record funds for education, health, agriculture, clean drinking water and the social sector in the new budget," he added.

He said that the implementation of the annual development programme of the federal government would go a long way in bringing development and prosperity to the country.

The budget of the federal government would raise living standard of the people after completion ongoing and new projects through the annual development programme, he added.