UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Auqaf Congratulates PM On Presenting People-friendly Budget

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Minister Auqaf congratulates PM on presenting people-friendly budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen for presenting the best budget of the country.

Commenting on the budget presented by the federal government in the National Assembly on Friday, he said historic budget 2021-22 would usher a new era of development and prosperity in the country due to a people-friendly, farmer-friendly and balanced budget.

He said that the government was introducing a mega development programme in the history of the country in the budget as the government had allocated billions of rupees for development and prosperity of the people of the country.

"The federal government has set record funds for education, health, agriculture, clean drinking water and the social sector in the new budget," he added.

He said that the implementation of the annual development programme of the federal government would go a long way in bringing development and prosperity to the country.

The budget of the federal government would raise living standard of the people after completion ongoing and new projects through the annual development programme, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Education Punjab Water Budget Agriculture Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

52 minutes ago

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual bu ..

53 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

1 hour ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

1 hour ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

1 hour ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.