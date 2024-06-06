Minister Awards Certificates To 180 Young Barristers And Lawyers
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Sindh Minister of Home and Law, Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar, attended a ceremony as the special guest, where he distributed certificates to 180 participants of a refresher course organized by the Advocate General of Sindh High Court.
The Minister commended the Advocate General and the participants for their dedication, stressing the importance of continuous learning and professional development in the legal field.
He also announced that the Sindh government would fully support and assist in the training and development of young lawyers and barristers.
Additionally, the Minister underscored the necessity for the digitalization of cases and the resolution of key cases, particularly those involving the government of Sindh.
He highlighted the importance of unity and solidarity among legal professionals, encouraging them to prioritize their education and training to enhance their understanding of the law and the constitution.
The event was attended by Law Officers, and the Minister's address was followed by a briefing from the Advocate General on the progress of various cases and the digitalization of case records.
Recent Stories
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget
PM vows to follow China’s model of success
PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone in development of Pak-China re ..
PTA conducts raid against illegal issuance of SIMs in DG Khan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion
ECB starts cutting rates, but warns on inflation
Strengthening country's alternative energy system among govt's priorities: PM
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM vows to follow China’s model of success21 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet Friday for Dhul Hijjah moon sighting27 minutes ago
-
July 5 fixed to indict CM, KP in audio case27 minutes ago
-
National Law Moot competition concluded at Quaid-i-Azam University37 minutes ago
-
"Laptops for All" scheme to be introduced; Rana Mashhood37 minutes ago
-
DPO Mardan reviews crime control efforts37 minutes ago
-
Municipal officers directed cleanliness on Eid days37 minutes ago
-
Eid ul-Azha slaughtering services' rate spark mixed reaction from public, butchers37 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang prepares for Digital Agriculture Statistics drive37 minutes ago
-
Gilani urges nation to prioritize food safety on World Food Safety Day37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance collaboration in agriculture, digital, green economy47 minutes ago
-
DC directs magistrates to ensure display of price list of essential items in all markets47 minutes ago