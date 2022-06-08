UrduPoint.com

Minister Awards Scholarships Worth Rs 6.6 Mln To Students Of NWSM

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Minister awards scholarships worth Rs 6.6 mln to students of NWSM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash Wednesday awarded scholarships worth 6.6 million rupees to 22 students of North West school of Medicine (NWSM) Peshawar.

Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education, Ayesha Bano also attended the scholarship distribution ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial minister said that role of private sector medical universities to serve humanity was of paramount importance. Expressing satisfaction over performance of NWSM, he assured support and cooperation to the institution.

Ayesha Bano appreciated NWSM for imparting quality education and encouraged its students to excel further in their studies and meet the international medical standards.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Million

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka power union announces strike, raising ri ..

Sri Lanka power union announces strike, raising risk of blackouts

1 second ago
 Imran Khan re-elected as PTI Chairman

Imran Khan re-elected as PTI Chairman

8 minutes ago
 West Indies makes 69 runs after 15 overs

West Indies makes 69 runs after 15 overs

25 minutes ago
 Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

3 hours ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

3 hours ago
 SHC allows Dua to decide her fate

SHC allows Dua to decide her fate

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.