Minister awards scholarships worth Rs 6.6 mln to students of NWSM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash Wednesday awarded scholarships worth 6.6 million rupees to 22 students of North West school of Medicine (NWSM) Peshawar.

Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education, Ayesha Bano also attended the scholarship distribution ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial minister said that role of private sector medical universities to serve humanity was of paramount importance. Expressing satisfaction over performance of NWSM, he assured support and cooperation to the institution.

Ayesha Bano appreciated NWSM for imparting quality education and encouraged its students to excel further in their studies and meet the international medical standards.