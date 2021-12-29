Minister awards WSSP staffers with cash prizes for rescuing puppy

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 07:41 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government and Rural Development Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur Wednesday announced cash prizes for two staffers of WSSP over rescuing a puppy from the main sanitary nullah by putting their own lives in danger.

The provincial minister highly commended the two staffers identified as Amanullah and Akbar Ali for their sincerity to duty and professionalism.

According to details, reports were circulating on social media that a puppy is stuck in a narrow hole beneath Tehmas Khan cricket Stadium.

The two staffers while taking notice of the news informed their high ups.

However, both the officials put their own lives in danger by reaching to the stuck puppy deep inside the drainage channel and rescued the animal.

Later, both the staffers were invited by the provincial minister in his office who while commending their dedication to duty also awarded them cash prizes from his own pocket.

